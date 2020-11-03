Will incumbents remain for Johnson County Commission and DA? Will old liquor law go?

Johnson County voters could elect a new district attorney and as many as three new county commissioners while upending an antiquated liquor law in Tuesday’s election.

Regardless of who wins, the Johnson County Board of Commissioners will gain at least two new members, as two incumbents step down. The outcome will help determine how the county — which recorded its highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases on Friday — approaches the pandemic. The board has grown increasingly divided over coronavirus mandates, resulting in closely split votes and threats of lawsuits.

One of the most contentious commission races involves the only incumbent up for reelection. Mike Brown, who has been a strong opponent of coronavirus restrictions, faces challenger Shirley Allenbrand in the 6th District in western Johnson County.

In perhaps the county’s most high-profile race, District Attorney Steve Howe, a Republican, faces a challenger for the first time in 12 years: Democrat Zach Thomas, a criminal defense attorney who would be the first person of color to lead the office.

Also on the countywide ballot is a proposal to repeal the old liquor law, which was championed by owners of small bars and breweries. They argue that they lose money because the law requires businesses that serve alcohol to generate a certain amount of their sales from food. Some hope the law’s repeal would help businesses that are struggling to stay open during the pandemic.

In addition, Sheriff Calvin Hayden is on the ballot, running unopposed.

Shirley Allenbrand, a newcomer in the Johnson County Board of Commissioners race, is challenging incumbent Mike Brown for the 6th District seat, representing western Johnson County. Contributed

Johnson County Commission

Brown, 51, a contractor who lives in Olathe, has been a frequent dissenter on the board and came under fire for a Facebook post where he warned of a violent uprising, then told his constituents to “buy a firearm” and prepare for a “coming war.”

Four of Johnson County’s seven commissioners rebuked him, saying his post incited violence. Brown argued that he was “only speaking out against violence” and calling on others to do the same.

Allenbrand, 63, used the moment to her advantage, arguing that Brown’s behavior “creates chaos” and that she would take a much different approach if elected. A member of the Olathe Planning Commission, Allenbrand also disagrees with Brown’s views on coronavirus restrictions. Unlike Brown, she said that she would have approved the mask mandate, for example.

No matter what, the seven-member board, which is nonpartisan, will gain at least a third female member. The board was exclusively white and male for years until Commissioners Becky Fast and Janeé Hanzlick won election in 2018.

Two newcomers, Charlotte O’Hara, left, and Stacy Obringer-Varhall, are running for the Johnson County Board of Commissioners to represent the southeastern part of the county. Contributed

Voters in the 3rd District — which covers southeastern Johnson County — will choose a replacement for Steve Klika, who chose not to seek reelection. Klika has been another opponent of COVID-19 restrictions, and one of the candidates, Charlotte O’Hara, agrees with that view and would not approve countywide mandates.

O’Hara, 69, is a construction and development professional who served one term in the Kansas House. She also ran for Overland Park mayor a few years ago, but lost to incumbent Carl Gerlach. She is campaigning on the need to curb the use of tax incentives for private development.

Her opponent, Stacy Obringer-Varhall, views herself as a more moderate candidate who agreed with implementing the county’s mask mandate, arguing that it is helping keep businesses open. Obringer-Varhall, 47, is serving her second term on the Blue Valley school board.

Newcomers Rob Patterson, left, and former Shawnee mayor Jeff Meyers are running for the Johnson County Board of Commissioners, to represent the 2nd District in the northern part of the county. Contributed

And in the 2nd District in northern Johnson County, two newcomers are running for the seat left vacant by Jim Allen, who is retiring.

Jeff Meyers, 61, former mayor of of Shawnee, is a retired teacher and spent 32 years working for the Olathe school district, including as a teacher and head football coach at Olathe East High School. He said he is a proponent of requiring masks until outbreaks of COVID-19 and rising cases are under control.

His opponent, Rob Patterson, 51, said he will survey the residents in the district before deciding on any mandates. Patterson is a Shawnee resident and president of a trucking company in Kansas City, Kansas.

Johnson County district attorney candidates Zach Thomas, left, and incumbent Steve Howe. File

District attorney race

The race for Johnson County district attorney has been especially heated this fall.

Howe has been a prosecutor for more than 31 years and has run the district attorney’s office since 2009. He hasn’t faced a challenger in that time.

Thomas, a first-generation Indian-American, owns a law firm in Olathe. He has attacked Howe’s record, pointing out that violent crime has been rising while conviction rates have dropped.

But Howe has challenged Thomas for his lack of prosecutorial experience. He warns that an experienced leader will be needed next year, as the courthouse faces a backlog of criminal cases due to the pandemic.

Christie Merandino, operations manager at Transport Brewery in downtown Shawnee, urged Johnson County voters to repeal a law requiring businesses that sell alcohol to make 30% of their money from food. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Liquor law on ballot

Voters also are deciding whether to repeal the county’s liquor-by-the-drink law, which requires businesses serving alcohol to make 30% of sales from food.

If voters repeal the law, many business owners said, it will be easier to operate and open craft breweries, cocktail bars and wineries in the county. Some owners said they are hemorrhaging cash while trying to make the quota each year.

The liquor-by-the-drink rule is one of the last vestiges of the strict alcohol regulations dating back to the 1880s, when Kansas became the first state in the country to write prohibition into its constitution. The state rolled back liquor regulations slowly over time.

In 1986, voters approved a state constitutional amendment allowing liquor sales at public businesses. But Johnson County, and many others, did so while requiring that restaurants earn 30% of their income from food. Business owners argue it’s time to change the law they consider outdated and unnecessarily burdensome.