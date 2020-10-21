Time is running out to vote by mail in Missouri. Wednesday is your last day to apply

Wednesday is the last day for Missourians to apply to vote by mail or absentee ballot. Local election authorities must receive your application by 5 p.m. for it to count.

Voters can bring a completed ballot application to their local election office. Prospective absentee voters, including anyone 65 or older this year, can also apply by email or fax.

Ballot applications don’t have to be signed by a notary, but all mail-in ballots and some absentee ballots have to be notarized.

The notary requirement is waived for some absentee voters, including anyone at risk of contracting COVID-19 or anyone who is incapacitated or confined because of illness or disability.

The deadline for Kansas voters to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 27.