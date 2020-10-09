Watch here: Parson, Galloway finally set to debate in race for Missouri governor

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (left) and State Auditor Nicole Galloway File Photos

The first — and likely only — debate of the Missouri governor’s race is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, and you can watch it here.

VIDEO COURTESY OF KOMU-TV

It will be the first in-person campaign meeting of Republican Gov. Mike Parson and Democrat and State Auditor Nicole Galloway.

Parson’s positive COVID-19 test on Sept. 23 upended his campaign and forced the cancellation of in-person events. The debate was postponed but is now scheduled to take place in Columbia at the Missouri Theatre.

Libertarian Rik Combs and the Green Party’s Jerome Howard Bauer also will participate in the event.

