Two KC City Council races too close to call as others coast to easy victories

Signs for various candidates filled the grounds outside St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, at Meyer Boulevard and Wornall Road. The church served as one of the city’s polling places. jawooldridge@kcstar.com

In a night of surprisingly decisive election results, only two Kansas City Council races were neck-and-neck at 9 p.m. Tuesday, two hours after the polls closed.





Eric Bunch, co-founder of BikeWalkKC and an advocate for transportation and infrastructure funding, faced off against Geoff Jolley, a firefighter, lawyer and former aide to U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver for the 4th District seat, but the result was too close to call.

In the race for Mayor-elect Quinton Lucas’ vacated 3rd District at-large seat, Brandon Ellington, a state representative, was in a nail-biter with Wallace Hartsfield II, a pastor and community organizer.

The race between the two generated controversy when a mailer was distributed with “race-baiting” imagery of Ellington, showing him with a gun superimposed over the Country Club Plaza. Ellington said he thought Hartsfield was behind it, which Hartsfield denied. Both candidates are black.

The 6th District at-large race also featured attack mailers. The campaign of Stacey Johnson-Cosby, a longtime KC real estate broker and landlord, distributed images of her opponent, Andrea Bough, as a wind-up doll at the whim of special interests. Johnson-Cosby said the ad was in response to what she said was a “whisper campaign” that she is a Republican.

But Bough, who was a member of Mayor Sly James’ transition team and chair of his Commission on Ethics Reform, easily dispatched Johnson-Cosby on Tuesday. With almost all precincts reporting, Bough had 62% of the votes.

The race for the other 3rd District seat was between two well-known candidates, Melissa Robinson, former president of the Kansas City school board and president of Black Health Care Coalition, and Joseph “Joey Cuts” Thomas, a barber who runs a nonprofit that helps young urban core men. With 93% of precincts reporting, Robinson had 55% of the vote.

In the 5th District, Ryana Parks-Shaw, a business owner, longtime hospital executive and member of a statewide board examining hospice care, handily defeated Edward Bell, a business consultant, substitute teacher and member of the Public Improvement Advisory Committee. With 93% of precincts reporting, Parks-Shaw had 68% of the vote.

Three incumbents cruised to re-election over challengers:





▪ 4th District at-large: Incumbent Katheryn Shields defeated Robert Westfall, a University of Missouri graduate and entrepreneur who ran on a story of addiction and redemption. Shields won 76% of the vote.





▪ 5th District at-large: Incumbent Lee Barnes Jr. defeated Dwayne Williams, president of Twelfth Street Heritage Development Corp., which rehabilitates homes in the urban core. Barnes won with 62%.

▪ 2nd District: Incumbent Dan Fowler defeated Kevin McEvoy, a sales manager in the steel industry. Fowler won more than 80% of the vote with all precincts reporting.

Four races were uncontested: Incumbents Heather Hall of the 1st District; Teresa Loar, 2nd District at-large; and Kevin McManus, 6th District.

Newcomer Kevin O’Neill also won unopposed in the 1st District at-large race, which was left open by Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wagner after he reached his term limit and lost in the April mayoral primary.