‘This makes no sense’: JoCo knows election delay’s cause but critics skeptical of fix

Faulty software code was to blame for a 12-hour delay in Johnson County’s primary election night results, an embarrassing ordeal that kept people across the country waiting for the outcome to several high-profile Kansas races.
“The slow reporting of results was unacceptable and we apologize,” Tom Burt, president and CEO of Election Systems & Software said in a statement Monday. “We know the election office and other Johnson County government leaders put their faith in us and we let down our valued partners.”
Burt went on to say that the Omaha-based company, the county’s elections vendor, has rewritten the portion of the code that caused the delay and initial tests of that new code were successful. He said testing will continue so the new software can be certified prior to the general election.
Johnson County Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker said Monday that he continues to have faith in ES&S, and he is confident the problem won’t repeat itself in the November general election. Metsker was the prime mover behind the Johnson County Commission’s decision to spend $10.5 million this summer on this new system of voting machines and software.
It was the first time this particular system was deployed anywhere in the country.
Election results from the primary election were expected before 10 p.m. Aug. 7 in Johnson County, and those results were especially anticipated for the races for Kansas governor and the Kansas Third Congressional District.
Instead, final unofficial election results were not released until 8 a.m. on Aug. 8. In addition to the slow reporting of results, Johnson County also experienced long lines at some of its polling places on election day, with an unusually high turnout, and as voters got used to a new kind of touchscreen machines.
“While we were disappointed with what happened on election night in the primary, I am confident they have discovered what they need to do to make the corrections in software so we will not have this problem again,” Metsker said at Johnson County election headquarters in Olathe on Monday.
Both Metsker and ES&S officials said the software problem occurred with the “back end” reporting code for results, and not with the vote tabulation software. That reporting code was also separate and distinct from the 700 new ExpressVote machines that Johnson County rolled out for the first time in the Aug. 7 primary.
“We did not experience any issues with the integrity of the new voting machines nor the accuracy of the vote tabulation in August,” Metsker said.
ES&S officials said the reporting code caused extremely slow results because it was unnecessarily and constantly refreshing statistical data rather than actually processing the data. The new code has fixed that problem and it’s now being extensively tested to make sure it works, said Gary Weber, ES&S vice president of software development, who was in Johnson County on Monday.
Metsker also said the county will deploy 2,100 machines in November to alleviate long lines.
Still, one critic who watches election equipment nationally questioned why Johnson County would have so much confidence that everything will be fine in November.
Susan Greenhalgh, policy director with the National Election Defense Coalition, suggested Johnson County would be better off with paper ballot machines, rather than with its new touchscreen machines that have a paper ballot backup. She said paper ballot systems are two to three times less expensive and more efficient and secure.
“The problems that Johnson County experienced, both the long lines and the slow results uploads, could both be easily solved by using voter-marked paper ballots and scanners.
“ES&S individual scanners are used across the country without the upload issue of the ExpressVote scanners,” she said. “That Johnson County would not entertain the thought of returning the ExpressVotes and just getting tried-and-true scanners before the midterms is baffling. We know there will be high scrutiny of these elections, and their system is faulty. This makes no sense.”
Both Metsker and Weber argued that touchscreen machines with a paper backup are preferable to simple paper ballots. Weber said touchscreen machines make sure a voter doesn’t inadvertently skip a race or vote for more than one candidate in a particular race.
“This is really the best of both worlds,” Weber said.
Weber said he is confident the new code can be certified by federal and state officials, possibly by the end of September, well before the Nov. 6 general election.
