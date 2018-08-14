Kris Kobach continues to build his lead after Johnson County ballots tallied

Kris Kobach continued to build on his lead in the Republican primary election for Kansas governor on Tuesday, building his lead to 345 votes over Jeff Colyer after the Johnson County Board of Canvassers certified its vote count to include provisional ballots.

Kobach picked up 325 votes in Johnson County after provisional ballots were included, while Colyer picked up 301.

There are still outstanding provisional votes in the state, including in the counties of Wyandotte, Shawnee and Douglas. But Tuesday’s updated results mark a pivotal day for both campaigns.

The trailing campaign has until Friday to request a recount, according to the state’s director of elections. The deadline is before six counties in Kansas will be done with their canvasses.

Neither campaign has said publicly whether they will do so, but a recount is likely if the race continues to remain separated by just a few hundred votes. A legal challenge may also come as the candidates’ two offices have bickered over whether certain provisional votes should be counted.

An hour before the canvassing board began its meeting, Colyer’s legal team sent the board a letter arguing that 153 ballots that had been discarded because of mismatching signatures should be included in the county’s final vote tally.

Colyer’s legal team argued that Kansas law does not require a signature match as a precondition for counting a ballot.

Senate President Susan Wagle, a Kobach supporter, sent a warning tweet Tuesday afternoon, saying: “Democrats are hoping for a drawn-out litigation process because it’s the only way they can win this November. It’s time for the @KansasGOP to unite & back whoever comes out on top this week. Let’s keep Kansas red!”

Colyer had outpaced Kobach before the provisional ballots were tallied in Johnson County, owning a lead in the county of 4,461 votes.

Patrick Miller, a political scientist at the University of Kansas, said Colyer was more likely to close the gap with Kobach through provisional ballots than with a recount. That made a strong performance in Johnson County, Colyer’s home county and the most populous in the state, essential.

“Provisionals are more likely to change the votes than a recount,” Miller said. “He definitely does need a good showing there, for sure. If he does not do well with those Johnson County numbers, it’s hard to see him pulling through.”

Kobach had increased his lead over Colyer to roughly 310 votes as of 3 p.m. Tuesday after Sedgwick County increased his lead by 94 votes in the morning and smaller counties continued to process their provisional ballots.

Leavenworth County also certified its results Tuesday. Kobach picked up 34 additional votes from provisional ballots, while Colyer gained 25. In the end, Kobach won the county by 1,290 votes, or 17 percentage points.

Colyer’s supporters went into Tuesday convinced that the governor needed a strong performance in Johnson County to close the gap before he could pursue any legal remedies.

“I think Johnson County is crucial. There’s all of these irregularities and there’s all of these what-if’s and a bunch of things that I think are good legal arguments … but ultimately you’ve got to pick of votes,” said a Republican strategist who works in Kansas and supports Colyer.

The strategist said that if Colyer failed to narrow the margin the question of a recount “becomes a cost-benefit to the campaign because unfortunately in Kansas you’ve got to pay for it.”

The strategist said Colyer will have the resources to pursue a recount if he can close the gap.

“We’ve got to see Colyer pick up votes somewhere. … It’s got to start in Johnson County,” he said.

After Johnson County, the next county where Colyer will have to pick up votes is Douglas County, where the governor beat Kobach by 11 percentage points on Election Day.

Douglas County canvasses on Thursday. Shawnee County, which narrowly went for Colyer, and Wyandotte County, which Kobach won by 14 percentage points, will also canvass that day.

“What I’m looking for is Johnson and then places like Shawnee and Douglas. We’ve got to pick up votes somewhere,” the strategist said.

Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman, an Olathe Republican, said in a statement that “Johnson County voters have the ability to impact any statewide election, especially one this close.”

Without directly weighing in on the disputes between Colyer and Kobach about which ballots should count, Ryckman said that it’s “important that the integrity of the election process is maintained and the people trust the results.”

The Wichita Eagle’s Dion Lefler contributed to this report