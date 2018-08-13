Sedgwick County adds more than 1,300 votes to primary election

Sedgwick County’s election board voted to count more than 1,300 provisional and disputed ballots Monday, adding those to the total votes from last Tuesday’s primary election.
The most disputed were 14 ballots cast at the polls by unaffiliated voters who indicated they wished to declare a party and vote in the primary, but who failed to check a box indicating the party on the form.
The election board voted 4-1 to count those votes.
The board is by law made up of the members of the Sedgwick County County Commission. On Monday, one commissioner, Richard Ranzau, couldn’t be there, so his seat was taken by Karen Bailey, the chief deputy county clerk who was appointed as substitute.
She was the only “no” vote on counting the 14 disputed ballots.
The decisions were part of canvassing the vote, a process that is usually ministerial and non-controversial. But it’s been magnified this election because of the whisker-thin margin in the race for governor.
As of Monday morning, the unofficial tally on the Secretary of State website showed Secretary Kris Kobach leading Gov. Jeff Colyer by 146 votes.
Immediately after the decision to count the 13 disputed ballots, Kobach’s assistant secretary of state Eric Rucker called to object, arguing over the legality of the decision with County Counselor Eric Yost.
Comments