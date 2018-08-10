McCaskill talks trade, tariffs at KC’s Boulevard brewery
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill stopped in Kansas City Friday to talk about President Donald Trump’s trade policies. A few hours earlier, the Missouri Farm Bureau endorsed her opponent, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.
An election worker told a Clay County man he couldn’t wear a “Make America Great Again” hat while voting Tuesday. But the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office said he could wear the hat because it doesn’t pertain to this primary election