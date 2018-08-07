Kansas Dems choose challenger for Yoder, while GOP weighs Jenkins’ replacement

U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder will be watching closely Tuesday night to see which candidate Kansas Democrats select as his general election opponent from a six-way primary.
Yoder, an Overland Park Republican, has won Kansas’ 3rd congressional district by double digits in every election going back to 2010, but Democrats are optimistic about their chances in the suburban Kansas City district, which Democrat Hillary Clinton won in the 2016 presidential race.
Yoder is expected to cruise to victory Tuesday night over two GOP primary challengers.
Republican leaders also will be watching to see who emerges on top in Kansas’ 2nd congressional district, which includes Lawrence and Topeka. U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins’ decision to retire at the end of the term means that GOP voters had to choose among seven candidates.
The winner will take on Democrat Paul Davis in the general election. Davis, who leads all candidates in fundraising, won the district as a candidate for governor four years ago.
Both districts are rated as toss-up races between Democrats and Republicans by RealClearPolitics, a national site that tracks polling data.
3rd District
The six Democratic candidates vying for the opportunity to face Yoder in the fall demonstrate the range of ideologies and identities struggling for dominance in the party.
Sharice Davids, an attorney from Shawnee, would be the first LGBT person to represent the state of Kansas and the first Native American woman to serve in the U.S. House if she prevails.
“Representation matters. It’s time for people like me — like us — to have a seat at the table,” Davids said in an email to supporters on Election Day that emphasized her campaign’s potential to make history.
Brent Welder, an attorney who moved to Bonner Springs from Missouri last year, has given full-throated support to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for All” proposal and shared the stage last month with the Vermont independent before a crowd of 2,000 in Kansas City, Kan.
Tom Niermann, a teacher from Prairie Village, has presented himself as a moderate capable of winning Republican votes in the general election, an idea highlighted by his decision to campaign with state Sen. Barbara Bollier, a Mission Hills Republican.
Three other Democratic candidates are also vying for the seat: Jay Sidie, the party’s 2016 nominee, Mike McCamon, a former tech executive, and Sylvia Williams, a retired banker.
Welder has made numerous appearances on The Young Turks, a political commentary show that broadcasts on YouTube. Cenk Uygur, the show’s founder, said his program attracts 200 million views a month.
“This is one of the most important districts in the whole country because the whole battle between establishment Democrats and progressive Democrats is right here,” Uygur said.
The Young Turks has helped raise more than $137,000 on behalf of Welder’s candidacy and steered more than 220 volunteers to his campaign.
Uygur predicted that Welder will win the general election if he prevails in the primary, which he argued would debunk the notion that moderate Democrats are better suited to this type of suburban district.
In the final days of the race, Ending Spending, a GOP-leaning dark-money group, has paid for robocalls and commercials that attack Welder as too progressive. His opponents say the ads are actually meant to boost Welder’s candidacy by spreading his name.
Voters in Johnson County received text messages Monday telling them that Welder was too progressive in Kansas because he wants “free healthcare and a higher minimum wage.”
Billie Espino, a retiree who has lived in Kansas City, Kan., for six decades, pointed to Davids’ status as a “self-made person” as part of her appeal.
Davids attended Johnson County Community College before eventually making her way to Cornell Law School and serving as a White House fellow in the final year of President Barack Obama’s administration.
“I saw her going door to door and it just impressed me that anybody worked that hard. … She was sure stumping,” Espino said.
Janet Williams, a Democrat from Overland Park, said she voted for Davids early.
“I’m just tired of men,” Williams said. “I want a woman.”
Davids has received significant support from Emily’s List, a national women’s group that put hundreds of thousands towards Davids’ candidacy through its Women Vote PAC.
Niermann’s campaign has highlighted the issue of gun violence in schools with a TV ad campaign that depicted a classroom engaging in an active shooter drill.
The ad resonated with Peggy Knapp, a retiree from Kansas City, Kan., who cited Niermann’s stance on gun control and his background as a teacher as the reason she and her husband voted for him.
“I hate to say this, but I think anybody would be better than Yoder,” she said as she left her polling place at the Rainbow Mennonite Church.
2nd District
The Republican race in the 2nd District pits political newcomer Steve Watkins, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, against four current members of the Legislature and two other experienced politicians.
Watkins, who has borrowed heavily from President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, has faced scrutiny in recent weeks after The Star revealed he had a meeting with Democratic Party officials in Topeka ahead of launching his candidacy and that he did not vote in the 2016 election or any other presidential election before that.
Watkins’ father, a Topeka physician with the same first name, is the founder and sole funder of the Kansans Can Do Anything PAC, a super PAC that has been airing commercials promoting his candidacy and attacking his opponents. The elder Watkins has put nearly $590,000 into the PAC.
State Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican, has criticized the PAC for TV ads that incorrectly state that she voted for a 2015 tax hike that Tyson actually voted against.
Tyson is one of three candidates who received an endorsement from the anti-abortion group Kansans for Life. The other candidates to receive the endorsement were state Sens. Steve Fitzgerald of Leavenworth and Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha.
Fitzgerald has caused controversy in the past by comparing Planned Parenthood to the Nazi regime and saying “outside Western civilization, there is only barbarism.”
In addition to three senators, the race also includes state Rep. Kevin Jones of Wellsville, former Kansas House Speaker Doug Mays and Basehor City Council member Vernon Fields.
Patrick Miller, a political scientist at the University of Kansas, said that none of the established candidates “really caught fire” in the race, which shifted the focus to Watkins, who was running on a promise to drain the swamp in Washington.
“I think we’ve seen a number of races, including in 2016, where you’ve had those kind of candidates paired with the financial support to help them really dominate the messaging in that campaign,” Miller said.
The Star’s Lindsay Wise contributed to this report.
