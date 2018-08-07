JoCo Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker explains why some new voting machines had issues
By noon The Kansas City Star had received two reports of problems with the new voting machines for Johnson County political elections. JOCO Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker explains how the two reported problems were fixed.
Union members canvassing on behalf of the We Are Missouri campaign knocked on doors in Kansas City on Tuesday, one week ahead of a battleground vote over right to work. They want people to vote "no" and repeal right to work.
Former Alaska governor and vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin came to Kansas City Wednesday to campaign for Tony Monetti, a Republican running for U.S. Senate in Missouri. The rally was held at the Power & Light District.
This week, campaigns turned in initiative petitions to put the minimum wage, medical marijuana and an ethics proposal, called Clean Missouri, before voters this fall. Once the signatures are certified, the measures will go on this fall's ballot.
Supporters of a proposed 1/8-cent sales tax for economic development efforts in central Kansas City gathered on Tuesday to watch voting results at Freedom Inc.’s headquarters. Kansas City voters approved the tax that is estimated to raise $8.6 mil