Frank White coasts to victory along with other incumbents in Jackson County races

Any other candidate might have faced a tough time winning his party’s primary given the political turmoil that Frank White has faced over the past couple of years: tensions between him and the Jackson County legislature, the ongoing crisis at the county jail, White’s personal financial difficulties.
But the still beloved former Kansas City Royals star turned Jackson County executive coasted to an easy win in Tuesday’s Democratic primary over two lesser-known opponents.
With 82 percent of precincts reporting, White was winning with 68 percent of the vote, with his chief rival Matthew Merryman garnering 21 percent and the third place finisher Jerry Raines picking up the rest.
White goes on to face the Green Party nominee Nathan Kline in November. Kline won his primary by beating Richard Tolbert in a race in which fewer than 200 ballots were cast. No Republican is running. So barring a miracle, White will go on to win his first full four-year term for the job he’s held since being appointed to replace Mike Sanders in early 2016.
Missouri-side voters also chose nominees in six contests for the Jackson County Legislature, as well as nominees for the Clay County presiding commissioner and the Platte County prosecutor.
Jackson County Legislature
Although results were incomplete, newcomer Jalen Anderson appeared to have won the two-man Democratic battle for the 1st District-At-Large seat held for the past two years by Garry Baker, who fellow legislators appointed to the job when White stepped away from it. Baker chose not to run for the seat.
Anderson was leading Sherwood Smith by a ratio of 2 to 1. Anderson faces no general-election challengers. He is set to be sworn in at the legislature’s first meeting in January.
The same is true for Democratic incumbent Crystal Williams for the 2nd District At-Large seat. Williams weathered a well-funded challenge from former state and county legislator John Burnett by getting 63 percent of the vote with 275 out of 335 precincts reporting.
Incumbent Tony Miller was leading Roberta Gough for 3rd District At-Large seat by a slim margin in what was not expected to be such a close race.
In Jackson County’s 2nd District race, former county legislator Ron Finley was besting his two competitors — Sandra Jiles and Arimeta DuPree — with 43 percent of the vote and is likely to become the Democratic nominee to replace Alfred Jordan, who is stepping down after one term. Finley faces no opponents in the general election.
Newcomer Charlie Franklin, the likely winner of the 3rd District Democratic primary, will face off against Republican Brice Stewart in the fall. Franklin was the chosen successor of retiring 3rd District legislator Denny Waits, the longest-serving member of the legislature. With returns still to be counted, Franklin had 37 percent of the vote, Paul Wrabec 33 percent and Lois McDonald 21 percent.
In the 4th District, Democrat Dan Tarwater retained his seat by beating his primary opponent, John T. Maloney, by a ratio of nearly 2 to 1. He faces no opposition in November.
Votes were cast but not counted in the primary race for sheriff, which was negated by a court ruling. Democratic and Republican Party officials will choose the candidates who will face off in November.
Clay County
In Clay County, incumbent Presiding County Commissioner Jerry Nolte won the Republican primary with 50.5 percent of the vote despite opposition from three challengers: Pamela Mason, Beth Keller and Dan Troutz.
In November, he’ll face Democrat Wendi Bridges, who beat Patrick K. Shuman on Tuesday with 76.5 percent of the vote.
Platte County
Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd faced his first Republican primary challenge in years from Nick Marshall. But it was a swift win for Zahnd, who received 73 percent of the vote. He’ll run unopposed in November; no Democrats ran in the race.
