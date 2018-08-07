Incumbents ward off challengers in these Kansas House primaries

Republican incumbent Rep. Jim Karleskint warded off a conservative challenge Tuesday in a district in rural Douglas and Leavenworth County.

Karleskint, a first-term legislator, defeated Lance Neelly 53 percent to 47 percent in the Republican primary for the Kansas House of Representatives 42nd District. He will face Democrat Thea Perry in the November general election.

There were no contested Kansas House primaries in Wyandotte County. Totals for races in Johnson County were unavailable at press time because of a computer problem there.

Results were available in a few area races in Kansas.

SIGN UP

First-term incumbent Rep. Debbie Deere defeated Donald Terrien in the Democratic primary in the 40th District, which includes Lansing and Leavenworth. Deere got 90 percent of the vote after Terrien reported spending no money on his campaign. In November she will face Republican David French, who has the backing of conservative groups.





Rep. Willie Dove had a 60 percent to 40 percent lead on challenger Noel Hull with about one-third of precincts reporting at press time in the GOP primary for the 38th District, which includes western Johnson County and southern Leavenworth County.

Republicans currently hold an 85-40 majority in the Kansas House, even after Democrats picked up 13 seats in 2016. But the makeup of the House’s Republican caucus has been swinging slowly back to the center after years of conservative rule.

After the 2016 election, House Republicans voted to split the leadership positions, with Olathe conservative Ron Ryckman Jr. taking the speakership and Dighton moderate Don Hineman becoming majority leader. The two factions continued to have their differences, though, and more centrist winners this year could give moderates the ability to team with Democrats and overcome vetoes on issues such as Medicaid expansion and some minor gun control measures.

Kansas Senate seats aren’t up for grabs again until 2020. Republicans hold a 31-9 edge in that chamber, but their caucus is also split between moderates and conservatives.