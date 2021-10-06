First lady Jill Biden traveling to Kansas City, Kan., next week. Few details available

First Lady Jill Biden visited the Penn Valley campus of Metropolitan Community College in May. The White House has announced she will visit Kansas City, Kan., on Oct. 12. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

First lady Jill Biden will travel to Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday — her second trip to the metro this year.

The White House didn’t announce any additional details about the trip. Much of Biden’s recent travel has centered on promoting investment in community colleges through “Build Back Better,” the name of President Joe Biden’s signature domestic agenda.

President Biden has been in talks with congressional Democrats to break an impasse between moderates and liberals over the size and scope of a spending package designed to implement at least portions of Build Back Better. Biden has voiced support for free community college but it’s unclear whether the proposal will ultimately be scaled back.

In May, first lady Biden visited Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley to promote vaccinations among college students. Biden is herself a community college professor and at the time Missouri and Kansas were struggling with vaccination rates among college-age individuals.

McClatchyDC’s Bryan Lowry contributed reporting

