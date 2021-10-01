Kansas City Councilman Brandon Ellington found guilty in March assault

Kansas City Councilman Brandon Ellington was found guilty of assault Friday on a municipal charge stemming from an incident in the 18th & Vine District in March.

Grandview Municipal Court Judge Ronald Johnson sentenced Ellington to one year of probation and a $500 fine, as well as a 30-day suspended sentence. Kansas City municipal judges did not oversee the case to avoid a conflict of interest.

Ellington, who represents the 3rd District at-large, did not immediately respond to a phone call Friday afternoon. Bret Godding, an attorney representing Ellington in the matter, said they are considering appealing the decision and sending the case to Jackson County Circuit Court. They have 10 days to do so.

“We’re looking at our appeal rights and taking it to the next level,” Godding told The Star.

Municipal court records show the charges against Ellington stemmed from an incident during which he “did inflict bodily injury or cause an unlawful offensive contact” upon an unnamed person “by poking in chest multiple times.”

Rodney Bland, a member of an area political club, previously told The Star that he was confronted by Ellington on March 20 outside the Soiree Steak & Oyster House. Bland said he was celebrating his sister’s wedding anniversary when he encountered Ellington and was “accosted” and “threatened” with physical harm.

Ellington denied the accusations when first contacted by The Star months ago.