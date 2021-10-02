Another Johnson County city considers banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth

Just a few cities across Missouri and Kansas have banned conversion therapy. Associated Press file photo

The Prairie Village City Council on Monday will discuss whether to ban controversial conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth.

The council had voted 10-2 to direct city staff to draft an ordinance, similar to one adopted in nearby Roeland Park last year, to prohibit mental health professionals from using conversion therapy, which aims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Other cities in Johnson County have yet to take up the issue. In Kansas, Lawrence also banned the practice. In Missouri, Kansas City, North Kansas City, St. Louis, St. Joseph and Columbia have implemented bans. But this past summer, the Independence City Council rejected such an ordinance.

The American Psychiatric Association and the American Psychological Association have found conversion therapy lacks scientific evidence and can harm young LGBTQ people by contributing to depression and mental health issues.

This summer, the LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Kansas spoke to Prairie Village’s diversity committee about the harm conversion therapy has on minors. The committee decided to move the issue forward. And on Sept. 20, the City Council agreed to consider enacting an ordinance prohibiting it.

The proposed ban would apply only to licensed medical or mental health professionals, including counselors, psychologists and therapists working with minors. It does not prohibit churches or religious leaders from speaking with youth about their sexuality or gender identity.

City staff has drafted an ordinance, which the council will discuss on Monday, but it is not expected to take a final vote then. According to the agenda, the council will consider options for penalizing providers that violate the proposed ordinance, such as imposing fines.