In a win for animal advocates, Overland Park becomes latest city to lift pit bull ban

One of the last holdouts in the Kansas City metro, Overland Park is now the latest city to lift its ban on pit bulls.

On Monday, the City Council voted unanimously to end the prohibition on the dog breed by removing language specific to Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers and American Pit Bull Terriers from its dangerous animal ordinance. Advocates argue such laws amount to discrimination against any dog that looks like a pit bull terrier — square-faced, bulky-bodied dogs.

Dozens of residents have pushed for the change over the past year, arguing that there is no evidence proving pit bulls are more dangerous than other dogs, or that a dog is dangerous based solely on its breed. And with a final vote this week, Overland Park now has followed the lead of nearby cities including Prairie Village, Shawnee, Roeland Park, Fairway, Kansas City, Kansas, and Liberty that have repealed their bans in recent years.

“What we’re really trying to do with this ordinance is address bad behavior in animals across the city and be uniform in that approach,” Councilwoman Holly Grummert said during a public safety committee meeting earlier this month. The committee unanimously approved the changes, which were adopted by the council Monday.

The ordinance will continue to include wolf mixes and hybrids and tundra shepherds as exotic, dangerous pets banned from the city.

The pit bull ban was repealed along with several other changes to the city’s animal ordinance, including new rules on when dogs can be tethered outside. Tethering is not allowed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and is prohibited for more than a half-hour at a time without supervision. Dogs that are tethered must also be protected from the elements and other animals.

Other changes reduce licensing fees for dog owners who agree to spay, neuter and microchip their pets.

The updated ordinance takes effect Sept. 28.