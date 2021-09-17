Sen. Roger Marshall will hold town halls in the KC region on Saturday

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall will hold two town halls Saturday morning in the Kansas City region, according to text message invitations received by Kansas residents.

Marshall, a Republican, will be at the National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame in Bonner Springs at 8 a.m. and the Olathe Community Center at 9:30 a.m.

The events don’t appear to be listed on his Senate website, but a staffer who answered the phone at his Washington, D.C. office confirmed the times and locations.

“I’ll be there to listen and answer questions on the issues that matter to you. Hope to see you there!” the texts say.

Images of the texts began circulating on Twitter on Thursday. The Mainstream Coalition, a civic engagement group, drew attention to the events on Friday.

