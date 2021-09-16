The first wave of Afghan refugees are resettling in U.S. How many in Kansas and Missouri?

Kansas and Missouri will be the new home to more than 2,000 of the first 37,000 refugees resettling in the U.S. after American forces withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban took control.

Missouri is slated to take in around 1,200 refugees, the eighth highest of any state and more than New York and Florida, according to data obtained by the Associated Press. Kansas is expected to receive 940 Afghans.

The majority of those being resettled in the coming weeks worked directly with the United States on the mission in Afghanistan or are family members, according to senior United States government officials. Thousands more worked as journalists, human rights activists, humanitarian workers or had other jobs that may have put them at risk.

It is unclear where in Kansas and Missouri the refugees will be settled. St. Louis has long been one of 19 cities listed by the Refugee Processing Center where people can apply to live. St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones has previously said the St. Louis area would welcome at least 1,000 refugees.

Gov. Laura Kelly and Gov. Mike Parson’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about where the refugees would be resettled.

Kelly has previously said Kansas “would welcome refugees and families who supported American troops, our operations, and our cause during our time in Afghanistan” if the state were asked.

The resettlement effort comes as Republicans in Washington continue to hammer Biden over the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley has called on Biden and three of his top foreign policy officials to resign. Other Republicans, like Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner, have said the top priority should be getting Americans and American allies out of Afghanistan.

“While it’s critical that we get Americans home safely and our allies out of Afghanistan, it’s also critical that the Biden Administration ensures no corners were cut and every single evacuee entering our country receives a complete and thorough vetting process,” LaTurner said. “With radical terrorism once again on the rise, it’s vital that we remain vigilant in protecting our homeland.”

The U.S. government is currently vetting refugees before they arrive in the United States. It is also screening and testing for COVID-19 upon entry into the country.

The U.S. suspended flights to the U.S. for some refugees on Tuesday after there were six reported cases of the measles.

This article will be updated

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 12:25 PM.