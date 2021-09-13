‘He traumatized a lot of these kids’: Kansas lawmaker’s plea draws mixed reaction

Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel’s sentencing Monday drew mixed reactions in Wellsville, where residents split over whether the former high school substitute teacher had received just punishment after he was accused of kicking a student in the groin.

Lawmakers were also divided over whether the Republican had been held accountable for his behavior during a bizarre April classroom incident, captured on video, where Samsel ranted about God, the Bible and masturbation.

Samsel pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct on Monday and was given a 90-day suspended jail sentence. He must write letters of apology to two teenage victims and is barred from using Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms for personal use.

Mary Woods, whose niece had class with Samsel that day, argued that the plea did not go far enough. She believes Samsel should have received time in jail.

“I don’t think that’s enough. He laid his hands on a kid. ... He traumatized a lot of these kids. I think it’s bullsh*t, to say so myself,” Woods said.

Samsel, who has said the incident was an “isolated episode of mania with psychotic features’‘ prompted by “extreme stress, pressure and agitation,” must also follow mental health treatment recommendations. He will spend a year on probation.

The disorderly conduct charges were not as severe as the battery charges he originally faced. The charges were reduced as part of a plea agreement between Samsel and prosecutors.

Joshua Zeck, the father of a student who was in a class taught by Samsel, said he was relieved to see the lawmaker receiving mental health treatment.

“From the beginning, all I wanted was for Mark to get some help,” Zeck said. “I don’t want to see anybody go to jail. So if this does him some good and he’s doing better, I’m happy to hear that.”

Samsel was the third Kansas lawmaker to face serious allegations this year.

Former Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop is criminally charged for allegedly driving drunk on Topeka highways in March. His case is ongoing. Rep. Aaron Coleman, a Kansas City Democrat, has been accused of violence and persistent abusive behavior toward women.

All three men remain in office.

“I’ve seen three male legislators do terrible things, one of them was abusive and terrible to law enforcement and nothing appears to have happened, one of them hurt a child and the other one hurt women. No wonder the people don’t trust us,” said Rep. Stephanie Clayton, an Overland Park Democrat.

“We can be sympathetic to mental illness while still understanding that, regardless of whatever illness you’re suffering from, our society still expects accountability and those same standards for accountability should be held regardless of whether you hold public office or not,” she added.

Clayton said any decisions regarding disciplinary action against Samsel taken by the Legislature should be made between him and the Republican caucus.

Samsel’s attorney, Chris Scott, said he was pleased with the plea agreement and felt the new charges were more appropriate. He said he believed Samsel planned to retain his position in the Legislature.

“He sounds very dedicated to the community and I have heard nothing about him stepping down from his position and if anything I think he looks forward to getting back to work next year,” Scott said.

Samsel was first elected in 2018 and if he runs for re-election will be on the ballot in 2022. No one, including Samsel, has so far filed to run for the seat next year.

On Monday, Samsel made only brief remarks in court apologizing for his actions. “Your honor, I just want to say I’m sorry for what happened. I never intended to hurt anybody,” he said.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman, an Olathe Republican, said voters would decide whether the Republican legislator will remain in the Legislature. The House has a process for investigating misconduct when complaints are filed, he added.

“I’m glad to see Rep. Samsel taking responsibility for his actions and getting the help he needs,” Ryckman said in a statement.

While Wellsville made national headlines following Samsel’s arrest, Zeck said that the tiny Kansas town has quieted down after months of court proceedings.

“At first I was like (court) is taking too long. But maybe that’s what was needed,” he said. “Everybody was so amped up and emotional on both sides. I think having some time to let things simmer has kind of helped.”

As far as Samsel remaining in his position as a state lawmaker, Zeck said, “we’ll let the voters decide what they want to do when he’s up for reelection.”