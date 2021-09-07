Government & Politics

New lines will be drawn for Kansas City council districts. Here’s who is in charge

City Hall in downtown Kansas City
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on Tuesday announced his nine appointees to Kansas City’s Redistricting Commission.

Kansas City has until the end of the year to draw new lines dividing the city’s six council districts.

“Over the past 10 years, Kansas City’s population has steadily grown—and I am proud to now have more than 500,000 residents living in our city, reaching the highest population number in our city’s history,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a news release on Tuesday. “As we work to build a vibrant city for all, it is important for us to ensure Kansas Citians in all neighborhoods have fair representation at City Hall.”

The commission will be chaired by Stephenie Smith, who lives in the Northland.

“The Kansas Citians who will serve on our Redistricting Commission showcase the strength and diversity of our city, and I know they will each commit themselves to recommending a fair map to City Council,” Lucas said. “I thank all who have agreed to lend their time and talent to this vital work.”

Here’s who is on the commission:

Data released from the census last month showed Kansas City’s population climbed to an all-time high of over 508,000 residents, which was up 11% from 2010. Much of the population gains were due to increases in white, Hispanic, Asian and multiracial populations.

The commission will conduct regular public meetings over the next several weeks. In November, it will give recommendations to City Council.

The first meeting is Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. on the 10th floor of City Hall.

