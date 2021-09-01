Kansas, Missouri National Guard deployed to Louisiana for help with hurricane recovery

Homes, businesses and roads in LaPlace, La are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida . on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

The Kansas and Missouri National Guard are heading to Louisiana to assist in recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.

280 members of the Kansas National Guard and 300 members of the Missouri National Guard will help in recovery from the Category 4 hurricane that made landfall in Louisiana Monday, leaving flooding, power outages and extensive damage.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced his decision to deploy troops for up to 14 days on Tuesday. Gov. Laura Kelly announced plans to send Kansas troops for 21 days on Wednesday.

“In times of crisis, Kansans have always stepped up to help out our fellow Americans – and today is no different,” Kelly said in a statement.

Parson said Missouri would help other states just like others have helped Missouri when needed.

“Americans helping Americans and neighbor helping neighbor is what keeps our nation strong,” Parson said.