Kansas, Missouri National Guard deployed to Louisiana for help with hurricane recovery

Homes, businesses and roads in LaPlace, La are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida . on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Homes, businesses and roads in LaPlace, La are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida . on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Gerald Herbert AP

The Kansas and Missouri National Guard are heading to Louisiana to assist in recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.

280 members of the Kansas National Guard and 300 members of the Missouri National Guard will help in recovery from the Category 4 hurricane that made landfall in Louisiana Monday, leaving flooding, power outages and extensive damage.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced his decision to deploy troops for up to 14 days on Tuesday. Gov. Laura Kelly announced plans to send Kansas troops for 21 days on Wednesday.

“In times of crisis, Kansans have always stepped up to help out our fellow Americans – and today is no different,” Kelly said in a statement.

Parson said Missouri would help other states just like others have helped Missouri when needed.

“Americans helping Americans and neighbor helping neighbor is what keeps our nation strong,” Parson said.

Profile Image of Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard covers the Kansas Legislature and state government for the Kansas City Star. She joined the Star as a breaking news reporter in May of 2019 before moving to the politics team in December 2020. Katie studied journalism and political science at the University of Kansas.
