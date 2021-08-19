Spouse of Missouri congressional candidate, a Hartzler staffer, dies after getting COVID

A Twitter post from Rep. Sara Walsh announcing the death of her husband, Steve Walsh.

The husband of a Missouri congressional candidate and aide to Rep. Vicky Hartzler has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Steve Walsh died Thursday morning. The death was announced by his wife, Sara Walsh, a Missouri state representative who is running in the Republican primary for the 4th Congressional District. The seat is being vacated by Hartzler, who is a candidate for U.S. Senate.

“It saddens my heart to share that this morning my best friend and beloved husband Steve Walsh was welcomed to Heaven’s glory into the arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior,” Walsh tweeted.

On Saturday, Walsh had posted on Facebook that Steve was “past the virus, so not contagious, but still dealing with recovering and hospitalized.”

Steve Walsh was a spokesman for Hartzler and had been a reporter and anchor for the Missourinet radio network more than a decade ago.

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Walsh disclosed in early August that she and her husband had both contracted COVID-19 and that he was in the hospital. She told KRCG at the time the couple had chosen not to vaccinate and said she personally hadn’t gotten a shot because the vaccines lacked full FDA authorization. She also said she had concerns about risk factors.

In early August, Ed Emery, who had also been running in the Republican congressional primary, died. The former state senator collapsed at a campaign event and died a few days later.