Rep. Sharice Davids tests positive for COVID-19. She’s vaccinated, with mild symptoms

Kansa Rep. Sharice Davids

Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids, who is fully vaccinated, said Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 but reports only mild symptoms.

Davids, a Democrat representing Kansas’s 3rd congressional district, was already in Kansas recovering from a recent unrelated outpatient surgery. Her office disclosed Friday that she has now tested positive for the virus.

Davids’ positive test adds to the number of Kansas City area politicians who have had the virus since the start of the pandemic. Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner had COVID-19 in January and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson had it last fall.

But Davids represents the first known breakthrough infection among a major political figure in the region.

“Earlier today, I received a positive COVID-19 PCR test result. My symptoms are mild, and per CDC and House Attending Physician Guidance I am continuing to isolate at home, where I have been since an unrelated outpatient parathyroid surgery,” Davids said in a statement.

Davids said she has followed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention throughout the pandemic to mask indoors in areas of high or substantial transmission.

Davids, 41, has been vaccinated for months. On Friday, she said she was “incredibly grateful for the vaccine and the protection that it offers and encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.

“I know things could have been much worse for me without it,” Davids said.