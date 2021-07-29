Former Gov. Jay Nixon says he won’t run for U.S. Senate following months of speculation

Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, who announced Thursday that he won’t run for U.S. Senate. File photo

Former Gov. Jay Nixon will not run for U.S. Senate, removing the possibility that one of Missouri’s most prominent Democrats would enter the 2022 race.

Nixon, 65, an attorney at the St. Louis firm Dowd Bennett, said Thursday he will keep practicing law in an “impactful way” and teaching at Washington University Law School.

“I am not running for U.S. Senate. I choose a different path,” Nixon said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Nixon, who was governor from 2009 until 2017, added that while he appreciated those who had reached out and “acknowledging folks’ angst about the track of our country’s divisive politics, I believe I will be more effective outside of this partisan back and forth.”

Speculation about a Nixon candidacy had built since shortly after Republican Sen. Roy Blunt announced in March he wouldn’t seek re-election. Individuals close to Nixon had said he was giving a campaign serious thought. He is also scheduled to deliver a keynote address to a major gathering of Clay County Democrats next week, which had built anticipation that perhaps he was edging closer to a run.

The focus on Nixon had been particularly intense given the possibility Republicans will nominate former Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned in 2018 amid multiple scandals that included allegations of violent sexual misconduct. Greitens is facing significant challenges from Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Rep. Vicky Hartzler and St. Louis lawyer Mark McCloskey but still commands loyalty from some hardcore conservatives.

The current Democratic candidates include former state Sen. Scott Sifton, veteran Lucas Kunce, activist Tim Shepard and realtor Spencer Toder. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has also said in the past he is considering a run.