Kansas City Council kills incentive plan for Katz drugstore redevelopment in Westport

The Kansas City Council on Thursday unanimously rejected an incentive package for a major redevelopment of the former Katz drugstore building in Westport.

Council members appeared ready to approve a scaled-down version of incentives, limiting a tax abatement from 15 years to 10 years. But Katheryn Shields, who represents the 4th District, said the project was nonviable after an amendment was approved that would limit incentives, require public parking access and set aside some units for affordable housing.

She presented the luxury apartment project as one of historic preservation. The Katz Building and the adjoining clock tower itself is hailed as an historic landmark, owing to its distinctive Style Moderne architecture.

“They aren’t going to save it,” Shields said of the developers. “Not with this amendment.”

Lux Living, based in St. Louis, proposed building a six-story, 192-unit apartment building on top of underground parking behind the Katz Building at Westport Road and Main Street. The overall cost of the project was estimated at $37.6 million.

Lux Living officials could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

Shields pushed for more incentives and fewer requirements on the builder, who she said was saving a historic structure.

“Doing historic preservation is a very difficult thing,” she said. “And it is not going to happen in this city if we do not provide the support and the atmosphere for that to be happening.”

An ordinance sponsored by Shields originally contemplated giving the developer a 25-year break on the property taxes it would pay if the project went forward without other incentives. The redevelopment would have 75% of its property tax bill abated for 10 years and then 37.5% for the next 15 years.

That was more than the 10-year, 75% tax abatement recommended by an independent consultant who studied the proposal.

Ultimately, the Kansas City Neighborhood, Planning and Development Committee settled on a compromise last week.

Instead of the 25-year tax abatement sought by Lux Living, it passed a 15-year plan that grants a 75% abatement for 10 years, followed by a five-year period where the abatement level drops to 50%. And after 10 years, the project’s financial performance could be re-evaluated to see if continued tax breaks are necessary.

Additions to the proposal on Thursday included a set aside of affordable housing and a requirement that the developer make some parking available to the public.

Shields described those as nonstarters. After checking with the developer’s attorney during the meeting, she advised the council to kill the project.

Last week, Kansas City Public Schools objected to the incentive request because the developer wanted more tax breaks than the independent analysis from S.B. Friedman recommended.

The school district is a frequent critic of tax breaks for development because most developments that get incentives occur within its borders. Schools in Missouri rely on local property taxes as a key part of their budgets.