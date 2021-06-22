Parson calls for Medicaid special session, includes birth control, Planned Parenthood fight

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has called the Missouri General Assembly into special session Wednesday to resolve Medicaid funding issues Associated Press file photo

Gov. Mike Parson is calling Missouri lawmakers back to Jefferson City on noon Wednesday to renew a critical tax for the Medicaid program — and, as a concession to the hardest-right Republicans, pass legislation restricting state health payments for certain forms of birth control and to abortion facilities.

He issued his call for a special session at the Tuesday noon deadline he set for lawmakers to reach a deal on the renewal or face deep state budget cuts.

Details of an agreement were not immediately clear. They are sure to be opposed by Democrats who have called for the renewal of the tax to be separated from anti-abortion efforts.

According to a statement, Parson’s call will allow lawmakers to consider banning Medicaid coverage of certain forms of birth control, such as IUDs and emergency contraceptives. Most anti-abortion lawmakers consider them tantamount to abortion.

Parson’s call will also allow them to pursue a ban on state payments to “abortion facilities” through the state’s Uninsured Women’s Health Program, an extension of the state’s Medicaid program. It covers family planning services, sexually transmitted disease treatments and pap smears for some lower-income women whose incomes disqualify them for the traditional program.

Prohibiting Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood, whose affiliates operate the state’s only abortion clinic in St. Louis as well as 11 family planning clinics across the state, was the latest obstacle to Republicans reaching a deal to renew the Medicaid tax.

Under federal law, Medicaid already does not cover abortions.

The inclusion of the Planned Parenthood provision in Parson’s special session call signals that a greater number of Republicans, who hold a supermajority in the legislature, have agreed with the more stringently anti-abortion wing of the party.

The tax, which generates $1 billion in revenue annually and allows the state to receive more than $3 billion in federal funding, has become a bargaining chip for the state Senate’s most vocal opponents of abortion. They insist that any renewal also include the birth control coverage bans favored by Imperial Republican Sen. Paul Wieland.

The issue split the Senate, which adjourned its legislative session in chaos in May without passing the tax renewal. Parson said he would not call a special session to renew it until a deal was on the table. Last week, his office appeared to have reached a tentative agreement with Senate Republicans that included the birth control coverage ban. But a group led by Sen. Bob Onder, a Lake St. Louis Republican, said it wasn’t enough without also restricting payments to Planned Parenthood.

That measure raised concern among Democrats, health care advocates and some Republicans that Missouri would risk violating federal law, which requires Medicaid recipients to get a free choice of their health care provider.

“It’s my understanding that states cannot pick and choose who gets federal dollars,” House Budget Chair Cody Smith, a Carthage Republican, said Friday. “I’m hopeful that we can continue to seek a solution that would enable us to not send any taxpayer dollars whatsoever to any abortion providers or their affiliates, and at the same time keep our federal funding intact.”

On Monday afternoon, Parson resorted to an ultimatum to break the stalemate: come up with a deal by noon Tuesday or he would impose drastic budget cuts across schools and universities, social services and capital improvement projects to make up for the impending shortfall left by the tax’s expiration.

He accused Onder of “moving the goalposts” and “political maneuvering,” and stood by his own anti-abortion record.

But on Tuesday, an hour before Parson’s deadline, Onder and six other Senators who are part of the Conservative Caucus signed a letter to the governor urging a special session call that allows for “legislation to ensure taxpayer dollars are not used to pay for abortion services.”

Parson’s call appears to reflect those demands.

“Let me be clear, now is a time that demands leadership among legislators and not an opportunity to play games with billions of dollars and millions of livelihoods in pursuit of narrow political interests,” he said.