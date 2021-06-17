North Kansas City leaders rebuke councilman’s comments linking LGBTQ people to pedophiles

Community activists and elected officials are continuing to condemn comments made by a North Kansas City councilman earlier this week as “out of touch,” “harmful” and an “embarrassment” after he compared sexual orientation to pedophilia during a hearing about a Pride Month inclusion initiative.

Councilman Wes Graves, 1st Ward, was addressing a proposal to create the “NKC United” pledge Tuesday night when he raised the lone voice of opposition. While saying he supported its intent, he said businesses and organizations choosing not to join could be harmed.

“Once you go down this road, where do you draw the line?” Graves said during the Tuesday meeting, his first in City Hall since being elected. “I mean, you could start bringing up pedophilia, Satan worshipers, etc. And once a city endorses something like this, we are talking about literally approaching places of worship and businesses as a city and having them make this pledge. And I don’t think this has any place in our city.”

The comments were immediately shut down by Graves fellow council members. And Graves has since apologized, saying he is “not a bigot” as some have claimed in recent days and he supports the civil rights of LGBTQ people.

Justice Horn, a community activist who was instrumental in the formation of neighboring Kansas City’s LGBTQ Commission, said Graves’s comments were “extremely disheartening” shortly after the city hoisted the pride progress flag.

“These comments are out of touch,” Horn said Thursday. “They’re uncalled for and should be condemned by the mayor as well as North Kansas City as a whole because I don’t think those statements represent the entire Northland and North Kansas City.

“But obviously, there’s still an education portion of this that still needs to be taught to the general public about what it means to be a part of the LGBTQ community,” he said. “It just shows for not only me, but the LGBTQ community at large is that we have a long a way for us to be seen as people.”

Council member Amie Clarke said the city’s campaign was just an effort at promoting inclusivity.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with pedophilia,” she said. “I hate when people have to default to that or satanism or whatever it may be.”

Clarke said she saw a sticker for the Human Rights Campaign when she moved into her neighborhood.

“For me, being a member of the LGBTQ community and not forcing that upon anybody, I felt safe immediately,” she said. “It’s a visual that says I’m safe here and I’ll be welcome here.”

On Thursday, The Star attempted to reach each of the City Council’s elected officials. Councilwoman Ana Pellumbi and Councilman Adam Roberts declined to comment on the matter. Council members Amie Clarke, Jessie Smith, Lisa Tull and Mayor Bryant DeLong did not immediately return a voicemail or email.

DeLong had said the words Graves used were not reflective of the city and they were “appalling” and “hurtful.”

Clevenger, 3rd Ward, said the comments were “hurtful” and he doesn’t think Graves realized how his actions would be received.

“I don’t think it was done with a bad intent,” Clevenger said of Graves.

But he stopped short of saying Graves should resign or be removed from office, saying the voters of his district should decide whether Graves should continue to represent them.

Councilman Anthony Saper, 1st Ward, expressed a similar viewpoint. He said whether Graves should continue to serve on the City Council is a matter for the voters who put him in office to decide. And as for whether Graves should be formally punished by the City Council, Saper said that remains to be seen.

“I think that probably remains to be seen, depending on how his actions play out henceforth,” Saper said.