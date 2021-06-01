Missouri Supreme Court strikes down $3 surcharge on traffic tickets in Kansas City case

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out a $3 surcharge on traffic tickets written in Kansas City. Seen above is Kansas City Municipal Court. deulitt@kcstar.com

A $3 surcharge on tickets written in Kansas City is unconstitutional, Missouri’s highest court ruled Tuesday, in a decision that could lower municipal court costs for residents.

The Missouri Supreme Court said the statewide surcharge, for a sheriffs’ retirement fund, isn’t “reasonably related to the expense of the administration of justice.”

The opinion marks the culmination of a four-year lawsuit brought by Daven Fowler and Jerry Keller, who both received speeding tickets in Kansas City in 2017. The men pleaded guilty, but sued over the surcharge, arguing it was unconstitutional.

Court costs for moving violations total $48.50 and $22.50 for non-moving violations. The fees, in addition to the fine itself, can add up to hundreds of dollars -- a significant financial burden on low-income residents.

“The fees imposed … are unreasonable charges that impede access to justice and, consequently, violate the Missouri Constitution,” Fowler and Keller’s attorneys argued in a briefing for the court.

The justices agreed, finding that because the surcharge was used to pay executive branch employees (retired sheriffs), it was not sufficiently related to carrying out justice.

The surcharge aids the Missouri Sheriffs’ Retirement System, which helps pay for the retirement of more than 100 former sheriffs across the state. It generated about $2.1 million in 2019, according to the system’s annual report.

In defending the surcharge, attorneys for the Sheriffs’ Retirement System said it doesn’t limit access to the courts.

“The Surcharge Does Not Violate The Missouri Constitution’s Open Courts Provision Because It Is Not A Bribe, But An Expense Reasonably Related To Administering Justice,” said one subtitle in a court brief.

The decision may leave the Sheriffs’ Retirement System in a financially uncertain position. Its funding comes from court costs along with investment returns. The organization didn’t immediately comment on Tuesday.