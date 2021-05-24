Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel wants court document with ‘further revelations’ kept from public

Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel wants a judge to seal a document that details the case against him related to an incident that occurred while he was substitute teaching.

His defense attorney warns the document contains “many allegations.”

Samsel’s defense attorney filed a motion Monday in Franklin County District Court to stop the release of a probable cause affidavit that was used to bring charges against him. The Star has previously asked the court to release the affidavit.

The Wellsville Republican faces three misdemeanor charges involving two victims approximately 16 years old. In the April 28 incident, students recorded videos of Samsel lecturing them about God, suicide, sex and masturbation. Parents have accused him of kneeing one male student in the crotch.

In the motion, Kansas City-based defense attorney Christopher Scott contends “further revelations and allegations from the affidavit will interfere with any further investigation or prosecution” and notes Samsel is innocent until proven guilty.

“This case has already received extensive media coverage which has led to members of the public jumping to conclusions, and significant hardship on the defendant,” Scott writes.

The probable cause affidavit, likely prepared by local law enforcement, is “extensive, contains a large amount of personal information and identifiers, and many allegations,” Scott’s motion says.

Under Kansas law, members of the public can request the release of probable cause affidavits, but judges have leeway to keep the documents under seal. The filings are generally open court records in Missouri.

Scott’s motion comes after Samsel’s first court appearance last week, when Magistrate Judge Kevin Kimball ordered Samsel to undergo a mental health evaluation. Scott also entered a plea of not guilty on Samsel’s behalf.

Samsel’s next court appearance is set for July 12.

The Star’s Katie Bernard contributed reporting