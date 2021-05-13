Missouri Medicaid expansion won’t go forward without funding, Gov. Mike Parson says

The Kansas City Star

Missouri will deny Medicaid coverage to an estimated 275,000 low-income residents who become eligible for the program July 1, Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday.

Though 53% of voters put expanded eligibility for the state health care program into the constitution last year, Parson said he can’t move forward with it without funding.

The decision places the state squarely in the path of a lawsuit brought by expansion supporters, who had held on to hopes that even after a Republican supermajority in the state legislature refused to put money in the budget for it, Parson might still allow the enrollment in July.

But the governor said Tuesday the state’s Medicaid program, MO HealthNet, would run out of money if he does so.

“Without a revenue source or funding authority from the General Assembly, we are unable to proceed with the expansion at this time,” he said.

Parson cited a state court of appeals decision last year in a case brought by expansion opponents challenging the Medicaid expansion ballot language. Because only lawmakers, not ballot initiatives, can direct the state to spend money, they argued the measure should be removed from the ballot.

The court allowed it to remain because it did not come with language on how to pay for the expansion. Republicans in the state legislature have relied on that ruling for the past two months to argue the decision to expand still lies with them.

In a letter to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services withdrawing participation in the expansion, Parson wrote that the state “lacks the authority” to implement the section of the constitution governing the new eligibility.

Parson had been opposed to the expansion but agreed to implement the will of the voters this year, asking for $130 million in state funds to pay for it. That would come with $1.6 billion from the federal government for the bulk of the expansion costs. Under the Affordable Care Act, the federal government picks up 90% of the tab.

The administration had been setting up the program to receive new applicants. The Department of Social Services sent the required documents to the federal government in February, and began writing department rules last month for the expansion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.