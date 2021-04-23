Gov. Laura Kelly rejects measure allowing 18-year-olds to carry concealed guns in KS

Gov. Laura Kelly rejected a bill Friday that would lower the concealed carry age in Kansas to 18, sending the measure back to the state Legislature.

In a statement, Kelly said she was a long time supporter of gun rights but believed lowering the concealed carry age was a bad idea.

“We can respect and defend the rights of Kansas gun owners while also taking effective steps to keep our children and families safe. Legislation that allows more guns on campus is neither safe nor effective, and it will drive prospective students away from our schools,” Kelly said.

Kelly signaled her veto at a town hall Wednesday, when she recalled moves during her time in the senate to allow guns on college campuses.

“When it came to voting to allow for concealed carry on our campuses I sort of drew the line. I thought that was too much,” Kelly said.

The measure is part of a bill that would authorize Kansas to recognize other state concealed carry licenses, regardless of whether they met Kansas requirements.

The Kansas Senate already approved the measure with a veto-proof majority. But four additional votes will be needed in the House for the bill to become law.

GOP lawmakers promoting the measure argued that, since 18-year-olds are allowed to open carry firearms it was only logical to allow concealed carry.

“If they put on a jacket they’re breaking the law,” Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, a Galena Republican, said during a debate in early April.

However, the reduced age of concealed carry will drastically increase the number of students eligible to carry weapons on college campuses where openly carried weapons are not permitted.

When guns were initially allowed on Kansas campuses in 2017, the University of Kansas sought to reassure students with data showing that 59% of students were ineligible to carry firearms.

If passed, 91% percent of students at Kansas Board of Regents institutions will be eligible to carry concealed weapons.

Gun rights advocates say the increased eligibility will help students protect themselves from attackers. But opponents are worried that students and faculty will feel unsafe on campus and that the risk of accidents will increase as young adults have easier access to firearms.

Unlike concealed carry license holders who are 21 and older, Kansans ages 18 to 20 will be required to get a concealed carry license and attend gun safety training.

In an interview, Friday, Hilderbrand said the training requirements would create a safer environment for students.

“That is a lot better than having someone carry a gun without that license and without being legal,” he said.