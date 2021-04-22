Kansas Gov. Kelly vetoes GOP attempt to ban transgender athletes from girls sports

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a bill banning transgender students from girl’s and women’s school sports Thursday, slamming the GOP-backed measure as a jobs killer that harms children.

“As Kansans, we should be focused on how to include all students in extracurricular activities rather than how to exclude those who may be different than us. Kansas is an inclusive state and our laws should reflect our values. This law does not do that,” Kelly said in a statement.

The move sets up yet another fight in the Kansas legislature over transgender youth and girls sports when lawmakers return to Topeka in May. It is fight that advocates have warned could be damaging to the already vulnerable queer youth watching from home.

GOP proponents will need to gain significant ground to override Kelly’s veto: 11 additional “yes” votes in the House and one in the Senate.

The governor had foreshadowed her action last week when she compared the measure to a tax proposal she had already vetoed.

“I’ve made it clear that the last thing that we need to be doing in the state of Kansas is implementing regressive policy that just turns businesses away from our state and kills jobs,” Kelly said.

Advocates of the bill reject arguments that the ban could lead to bullying or even suicide for transgender youth, calling it “unrelated vitriol.” In turn, they characterize threats from the NCAA to pull tournaments from states that enforce such policies as bullying.

The aim of the policy, they say, is to ensure fairness in sports for cisgender women who they argue do not have the same physical capabilities as someone who is born male.

“Republicans in the Kansas Senate will not cower in the face of such intimidation and inflammatory rhetoric,” Senate President Ty Masterson and Sen. Renee Erickson, both Republicans, said in a statement last week.

“We will not back down in defense of fairness in women’s sports. We will not sell out decades of progress by women for a few days of a basketball tournament.”

According to the American Civil Liberties Union Kansas is one of 31 states where legislation banning transgender youth from girl’s and women’s sports have been introduced. U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall has pushed for similar legislation on a federal level.

In Missouri, lawmakers debated the policy this week when it was added as an amendment to another bill. Lawmakers have not yet voted on the bill it was added to.

If the veto is overridden, the bill is almost certain to lead to lawsuits and could lead to lost athletic events.

The ACLU of Kansas has pledged to sue if the bill is introduced and in the bill’s fiscal note the Kansas Attorney General’s office said such litigation would likely be drawn out and costly.

The NCAA said last week it would “closely monitor” states considering such legislation in considering whether to place tournaments there.

In Kansas, Wichita is set to host the first and second rounds of the 2025 Division I men’s basketball championship and 2024 NCAA Division II wrestling national championships. Wichita will also host the regional rounds in the 2022 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament.