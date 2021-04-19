Missouri committee recommends expulsion for state rep over alleged abuse of his children

Rick Roeber, Missouri state representative-elect Facebook/Rick Roeber

A Missouri House committee has recommended Lee’s Summit Rep. Rick Roeber be expelled from office over findings that he sexually and physically abused his now-adult children when they were young.

In the House Ethics Committee’s report on the matter released late Monday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers deemed the freshman Republican’s accusers credible. They testified he had committed acts that under Missouri law would constitute “sexual contact” or “deviate sexual intercourse,” according to the report.

The committee also found accusations of physical abuse by Roeber, including beatings and an incident that left one child with a scarred eyelid. The evidence in the case, which included testimony from five witnesses, was “clear and convincing,” the committee said.

The grim findings came less than a week after the House unanimously took the unusual step of forcing Roeber to remain a state representative while the committee finished its investigation, with lawmakers citing the seriousness of the allegations.

Roeber had tried to resign as the committee’s investigation neared its conclusion, but after lawmakers rejected his resignation last Thursday, he now faces being only the second Missouri representative ever expelled. The first time was during the Civil War.

A vote of two-thirds of the House is needed to expel him.

Testifying in his defense before the Ethics Committee, Roeber was “combative, defensive, defiant and at times angry,” according to the committee’s report. He called the accusations a “political hit” and said, “all my kids are Democrats,” according to the report.

Roeber’s adult children went public with accusations of abuse last fall in interviews with The Star’s Editorial Board. The allegations, which date back to the early 90s, were also documented in a sworn deposition nearly 20 years ago.

The Star’s report was published after Roeber had already won the Republican primary for the seat, unopposed. In November he beat the Democratic candidate by 301 votes.

He was expelled from the Republican caucus upon taking office.

Anastasia Roeber, Roeber’s adopted daughter, has said he made improper sexual advances toward her in 1990, when she was 9. Samson Roeber said he suffered physical abuse as a child. And Gabrielle Galeano said she was aware of the alleged abuse while living with Anastasia, Samson and another sibling.

Last week, House Speaker Rob Vescovo, an Arnold Republican, also wrote to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker last week, requesting she help ensure the safety of a child Roeber has had regular contact with, the Missouri Independent reported.

Vescovo and Rep. Travis Fitzwater, the Holts Summit Republican who chairs the Ethics Committee, wrote “we have learned information that needs to be forwarded to the proper authorities in your jurisdiction.”

Roeber has denied allegations of abuse. Last fall, he wrote, “Parental Alienation Syndrome (PAS) is a very real mental illness in today’s world.”

He made no mention of the investigation in his resignation letter, saying only that he and his fiance would be moving out-of-state.

Roeber holds the seat of his late wife Rebecca Roeber, who died in 2019 four months after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.