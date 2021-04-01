Medicaid expansion funding not guaranteed as Missouri budget goes to Senate

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the state of the state address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in the Missouri Senate chamber. He opposed Medicaid expansion but after it passed on a statewide ballot, said he would include money for it in the state budget. The Associated Press

The fate of a voter-approved expansion of Medicaid now lies with the Missouri Senate, where the Republican floor leader did not commit Thursday to funding the plan.

The House on Thursday sent the state’s budget, without money for the expansion of the state health care program to about 275,000 more low-income Missourians, to the upper chamber.

Most Democrats, who failed this week to add expansion funding to the budget, voted no on the spending plan after lengthy floor debate. Republicans who have long opposed expansion have said they’re not obligated to pay for it, despite a constitutional amendment extending the eligibility that passed a statewide vote with 53% approval last August.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, of Springfield, and Budget Committee ranking member Peter Merideth, of St. Louis, told reporters they are confident the Senate will re-insert the $130 million of state funds into the budget. The money was requested by Gov. Mike Parson, who opposed the expansion but has said he would honor the vote and implement it.

Doing so would also allow the state to receive $1.4 billion from the federal government for the expansion under the Affordable Care Act, and more than $1 billion more over the next two years under the latest Biden federal aid bill.

Support for funding the expansion is far from universal among Republican Senators.

“Crafting a balanced state budget is a lengthy process that requires considerable attention to detail,” Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, a Columbia Republican, said in a statement. “I can’t speculate on where members will ultimately land, but bills that happen to pass through both legislative chambers, especially budget bills, almost always include compromises necessitated by differences of opinion.”

On the Senate floor Thursday, Senate Conservative Caucus members Denny Hoskins, of Warrensburg, and Paul Wieland, of Imperial, both said they sided with the House majority and opposed the funding.

“Their argument is, well the Constitution says we have to do this or we’re going to get sued,” Wieland said. “Well, our job is as legislators is to legislate and appropriate and it’s the court’s job to decide whether or not we’re within the bounds of the Constitution. So I always say, if they want to sue us, let them sue us.”

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, an Independence Democrat, in a statement it would take “eight reasonable Republicans” to join the chamber’s 10 Democrats to “save” the expansion funding.

He referred to an amendment Wieland tacked onto a different funding bill for the state’s traditional Medicaid program last week, which would prohibit the program from covering certain contraceptives. State law already prohibits Medicaid from paying for abortions unless doctors certify the mother’s life is at risk.

After a majority of Republicans approved the amendment, that bill was tabled as Senators consult with lawyers on whether violated federal rules and put the state’s federal Medicaid dollars at risk. The federal government requires all insurance to cover birth control, with religious exemptions, and all state Medicaid programs to cover “family planning.”

“If they’re willing to sabotage the Medicaid program we have, there’s no reason to think they’ll support its expansion for working families,” Rizzo said. “Missouri Republicans are playing a dangerous game with people’s healthcare and I hope voters are watching.”