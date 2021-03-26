Kansas GOP leader charged for driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding police

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Topeka highways while under the influence last week, the Shawnee County District Attorney announced Friday.

The charges come hours after the Kansas Highway Patrol said it had completed its investigation and sent it to the prosecutor’s office with the results of a blood toxicology test.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay charged Suellentrop with felony fleeing and eluding police, misdemeanor driving under the influence and reckless driving and two traffic infractions for speeding and driving the wrong way on a highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol arrested Suellentrop early in the morning on March 16.

According to 911 and dispatch audio, the Wichita Senator allegedly drove the wrong way on Topeka highways for at least 10 minutes early March 16, at one point nearly hitting another driver.

According to Kagay’s release, police began receiving calls about Suellentrop’s vehicle when it was driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 470 near the Burlingame exit in Topeka.

Suellentrop failed to stop when police located him driving east in the westbound lanes near the Gage exit on Interstate-70, leading Capitol Police on a five minute pursuit, the Highway Patrol said last week.

Suellentrop, the only person in the car, was arrested after police used a “tactical vehicle intervention” between the 3rd and 8th Street exits on Interstate 70.

A judge released Suellentrop later that day because the Kansas Highway Patrol report lacked “pertinent information” to prove probable cause to keep the Wichita Senator in custody or set bond.

After a warrant was issued, Suellentrop turned himself in just before 5 p.m. Friday the release said. His bond is set at $5,000.

Suellentrop announced last week that he would step back from his duties as Senate Majority Leader. He retained the title but turned over most of the job to Assistant Majority Leader Larry Alley.