Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe running for governor, decides against bid for U.S. Senate

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe is running for governor in 2024, deciding to join the Republican primary to succeed Gov. Mike Parson instead of the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.

Kehoe, 59, weighed a Senate bid after Blunt announced earlier this month he won’t seek re-election in 2022. But as the field of possible candidates has expanded to include many major GOP figures, Kehoe has decided to aim his ambitions toward Jefferson City rather than Washington.

Kehoe said little about his bid for governor, but he promised “to unify the party behind a strong nominee committed to representing Missouri’s conservative, common-sense views and values in the United States Senate.”

“While Claudia and I have been honored by the encouragement and offers of support for me to serve as Missouri’s next US Senator, my true calling remains to work on behalf of Missourians in Missouri as Lieutenant Governor and as a candidate for Governor in 2024,” Kehoe said in a statement.

Kehoe said he will continue to work “to increase opportunity, freedom, and security for all Missourians.” His duties as lieutenant governor include serving as an advocate for seniors and veterans, and presiding over the state Senate.

Kehoe, who gained prominence in the Jefferson City area as a car dealer, was first elected to the state Senate in 2010 and rose to become majority leader. Parson appointed him lieutenant governor in 2018 after Parson, who had held the office, became governor following Gov. Eric Greitens’ resignation.

Kehoe was elected to a full-term in 2020. Parson, who also won a full-term last year, can’t run again because of term limits.

Kehoe’s announcement, in a written statement without accompanying social media or video material, makes him the first major Republican in the 2024 race, though other Republican officials could join later.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also took his name out of consideration for U.S. Senate, leaving him open to run for governor later.