Pandemic prompts Missouri to extend state income tax filing deadline to May 17

FIle photo of U.S. tax forms. File

Missourians have until May 17 to file their 2020 individual income tax returns, Gov. Mike Parson’s administration announced Friday.

The state’s Department of Revenue has extended the annual April 15 filing and payment deadline after federal officials did the same on Wednesday during the ongoing pandemic.

Last year’s tax filing and payment deadline also was extended, to July.

“As our state continues recovering from COVID-19, we understand that many Missourians are still feeling the effects of the past year,” Parson said in a news release. “Extending the filing and payment deadline by one month will provide additional relief to Missouri families and tax professionals as they work to meet their obligations during what has already been a challenging tax season.”

Taxpayers can still ask for a filing extension, which would make the return due Oct. 15.

The extension does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due on April 15, state officials said.