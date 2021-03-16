Government & Politics

Kansas Senate GOP leader booked into jail on allegations of DUI, fleeing officer

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Sullentrop (right) in 2016 file photo.
Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Sullentrop (right) in 2016 file photo. Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was booked into the Shawnee County Jail early Tuesday, accused of driving under the influence, attempting to flee or evade a law enforcement officer, speeding and improperly crossing a divided highway.

The Wichita Republican was booked at 3:55 a.m., according to online jail records. A bond amount of $1,000 is listed.

Other details weren’t immediately clear. The records don’t list the arresting law enforcement agency.

A spokesman for Suellentrop and Senate President Ty Masterson confirmed the Majority Leader had been arrested but could not provide any comment or details Tuesday morning.

Suellentrop has served in the Legislature since 2009 and became the majority leader following the November election.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Jonathan Shorman
Jonathan Shorman is The Kansas City Star’s lead political reporter, covering Kansas and Missouri politics and government. He previously covered the Kansas Statehouse for The Star and Wichita Eagle. He holds a journalism degree from The University of Kansas.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service