Judge scolds high-profile Missouri lawyer for ‘QAnon Shaman’ TV interview, reports say

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, Jacob Anthony Chansley, who also goes by the name Jake Angeli, a Qanon believer speaks to a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters outside of the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office where votes in the general election are being counted, in Phoenix. In its annual report set to be released Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, the Southern Poverty Law Center said it identified 838 active hate groups operating across the U.S. in 2020. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File) Associated Press file photo

A judge said a St. Louis-based lawyer representing the man known as the ”Qanon Shaman,” who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, violated federal rules in facilitating a “60 Minutes Plus” interview for his client, Politico reported.

At a Friday hearing, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth asked attorney Al Watkins, who represents Qanon follower Jacob Chansley, how the interview happened as the Marshals Service requires numerous clearances for interviews of federal pretrial prisoners, according to Politico.

The judge scolded Chansley and Watkins, questioning whether the attorney was deceitful in arranging the interview without proper authorization, The Washington Post reported.

Watkins previously helped bring down former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. He also served as the attorney for Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the wealthy St. Louis couple who pointed firearms at Black Lives Matter marchers who were on their way to protest outside the St. Louis mayor’s house. He’s also representing State Rep. Patricia Derges who is facing charges of wire fraud and writing illegal prescriptions.

Politico reported that the judge said he was asked if he’d approved the interview — as the U.S. attorney’s office, the judge and those running the facility have to approve it. He had not.

“There’s no subterfuge here, at all. ... I did not under any circumstances try to conduct subterfuge to this court, certainly, and not to the facility where my client is currently housed,” Watkins said. “It’s just not my style.”

He did say the jail was told it was an “attorney-client interview video,” and that he did not tell them it was actually for a “60 Minutes” interview.

Chansley has requested to be released from custody while he waits for trial on his charges which include interfering with police during a civil disorder and obstruction of Congress, Politico reported.

“There are too many of them to hold them in disdain,” Watkins said. “There is compassion and patience that’s going to be required as a great many Americans extricate themselves from a longstanding, propaganda-ridden period of leadership.”

The government has said Chansley left a threatening note for then-Vice President Mike Pence and loomed over police while wielding a spear. Prosecutors said there’s no guarantee, if Chansley is released, that he won’t recommence violent anti-government activities.

On Friday, Watkins compared Chansley to Forrest Gump and pointed to his hobbies as a painter and potter. He also asserted Chansley was only carrying a decorative “spearhead.”

Watkins has claimed Chansley didn’t play a role in the violence on Jan. 6 that left five dead.

The judge didn’t immediately rule on the request for release, saying he wanted to review video footage first.