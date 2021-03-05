Former Kansas GOP Gov. Jeff Colyer, naming key campaign aide, opens bid to retake office

Republican Jeff Colyer, who was governor of Kansas for a year, has effectively launched his bid to reclaim the office, saying the state “needs an authentic, effective conservative” as governor.

He announced Friday that he had named Mary Eisenhower — granddaughter of President Dwight Eisenhower — as campaign treasurer. Eisenhower co-chaired Gov. Sam Brownback’s 2014 re-election bid.

Colyer, 60, a Johnson County plastic surgeon, is the first Republican to publicly move forward with a campaign, kicking off a GOP primary contest to determine who will take on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in 2022. The run marks a political comeback attempt for Colyer, who lost the 2018 GOP primary to Kris Kobach by just a few hundred votes.

The former governor on Friday stopped short of formally declaring that he is running, but the announcement made plain his intentions. For months, he has been widely considered a likely candidate in 2022, along with Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who said this week he is “seriously considering” a run.

“I am thrilled Mary has joined our campaign for governor and humbled to be associated with such a great example of principled, successful Republican leadership,” Colyer said in an email to supporters. “Kansas has lost over 35,000 private sector jobs since I left office. It’s time to get Kansas back to work.”

Eisenhower said in a statement that Colyer can unite the Republican Party and called him the “ideal candidate to lead us past this pandemic and into a new era of prosperity and Kansas Excellence.”

Some Republicans believe Colyer could have won in 2018 if he had been the nominee. He is now offering voters with regrets a re-do in the GOP quest to deny Kelly a second term.

“Kansas made a mistake in 2018, and it’s time to fix that mistake,” Eisenhower said.

Colyer never dissolved his campaign committee after his 2018 run. At the end of 2020, the committee had just $85 cash on hand. Schmidt’s attorney general campaign committee had about $176,000. Kelly had $655,000.

Colyer became governor in January 2018 after Brownback resigned to take a diplomatic post. Colyer had spent seven years as Brownback’s lieutenant governor, overseeing the transition of Kansas’s Medicaid program to managed care and steadfastly opposing Medicaid expansion.

As governor, Colyer promised a “new tone” after Brownback, who left office as an unpopular figure. He pursued some transparency reforms and improvements to the Department for Children and Families. He also signed into law a massive school funding bill.

Democrats were quick to tie Colyer to Brownback and his signature income tax cuts, which devastated state finances. Kobach, who ran a hard-right campaign, also snagged President Donald Trump’s endorsement the day before the primary.

Whether Colyer or Kobach won was left unresolved for a week after Election Day. Ultimately, Colyer conceded and Kobach prevailed by 343 votes.

The Star’s Katie Bernard contributed reporting