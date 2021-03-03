Kansas may loan $100 million to cities to pay massive electric, gas bills after freeze

Louisburg, with 4,300 residents south of Overland Park, typically pays $100,000 in February for natural gas to heat homes and businesses.

After last month’s deep freeze, the city faces a monthly bill of $3.8 million. The city administrator says Louisburg doesn’t have the cash.

In southern Kansas, Winfield, a city of 12,300, normally pays $1.6 million a year for natural gas but is looking at a February bill of nearly $10 million. Officials fear businesses will close up shop if the city passes on the cost.

And Denison, a 187-person community north of Topeka, is on the hook for $241,000.

“The city cannot write that check,” city council president Vicki Wold said in a letter to Kansas lawmakers.

Kansas cities with municipal-owned utilities are facing catastrophic energy bills in the wake of last month’s bitter cold, which led to rolling blackouts across the region. Local officials are warning the coming invoices could bankrupt some communities.

With a financial disaster looming, the Legislature is fast-tracking creation of a $100 million loan fund to quickly give cities the cash to pay bills coming due. A measure approved by the House on Wednesday would authorize Kansas Treasurer Lynn Rogers to make low-interest loans to communities to offset February’s extraordinary utility costs.

The proposal, only introduced on Tuesday, comes as cities describe in existential terms the threats coming after they racked up eye-popping bills to keep the lights on and gas flowing to homes during several days of sub-zero temperatures.

“I have never heard such desperation from people begging for a solution from someone,” said Amanda Stanley, a lobbyist with the League of Kansas Municipalities.

City and utility officials are painting a bleak picture of customer bills if they’re forced to pass on the deep freeze costs. Winfield estimates a residential utility bill of $133 a month would soar to $1,731.

“For both residents, businesses, and industry alike, this could mean the difference in staying afloat financially and keeping Fortune 500 manufacturing jobs right here in Winfield,” city manager Taggart Wall told legislators.

Argonia, a 500-resident city in southern Kansas, faces a possible bill of more than $500,000. It typically pays $9,000 a month. “We have many elderly and fixed income families that absolutely will never be able to afford such a cost,” city clerk Tara Pierce said.

In Kansas, 53 municipal-owned utilities supply natural gas to homes and businesses. In total, 118 municipal-owned utilities provide electricity to about 16 percent of the state’s residents.

Kimberly Gencur Svaty, a lobbyist for Kansas Municipal Utilities, said $100 million would be enough to take care of the “crux” of the crisis. Like others, she emphasized the utilities have just days before crippling bills start coming due.

“It is not a bailout … it is simply a backstop,” she said.

The legislation sets interest rates on the loans at 2 percent below market rates. Cities would have up to 10 years to repay the loan.

The $100 million would come from state idle funds — money that hasn’t yet been sent to agencies for spending. Often, the money is invested while it isn’t being used. In the past, the state has earned roughly $50 million a year in interest off the investments.

The House passed the bill unanimously on Wednesday morning, just hours after a hastily-called committee hearing. The House Financial Services and Rural Development Committee used a procedure known as “gut and go” to insert the measure into a Senate bill, a step to speed its passage and allow the measure to reach Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk later this week.

The bill has the backing of House Republican leadership. House Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch, an Ottawa Republican, said communities last month were faced with a choice between supplying gas to keep people warm and paying a “king’s ransom.”

The loan program enjoys bipartisan support — the House committee advanced it without objection — but some lawmakers fear residents and businesses will still ultimately bear the burden of last month’s cost spikes.

“This is a good bill,” said Rep. Rui Xu, a Westwood Democrat, “but no matter what, it’s going to come back down to the ratepayer paying it over 10 years.”