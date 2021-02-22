Need help with fines or warrants in Kansas City? City Hall offers plan for relief

Kansas City Municipal Court is offering relief to those with outstanding fines and city warrants, City Hall announced on Monday.

Kansas City is working to eliminate a backlog of Municipal Court fines and warrants — and offering relief to those with citations.

The city on Monday announced its #ResolveIt campaign, intended to address cases that have piled up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program runs through March 31.

City Manager Brian Platt said in a release it would “reduce the financial burden of residents and visitors with outstanding fines and violations.”

“By clearing out the backlog caused by the pandemic, we will also reduce the number of people who need to come to the courthouse, which will help staff and visitors stay healthy and safe,” he said.

The campaign has three priorities: reducing outstanding warrants, parking fines and overdue balances.

Individuals with outstanding warrants can log into court proceedings from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday or 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday to have a judge cancel their warrants and either resolve the case or issue a new court date. The city says it currently has more than 250,000 cases with warrants for defendants who failed to appear for court.

Municipal Court currently has more than 100,000 unresolved parking tickets, which the city hopes to resolve by offering lower fines. Those with parking tickets can log into the docket on Fridays between 1:30 and 3 p.m. and plead guilty in exchange for a lower fine.

Finally, the city will be offering 20% off overdue balances through March 31 to shrink a backlog of 40,000 cases with overdue fines. But first, residents must contact the court in writing to request the discount. The court will respond with a discounted fine, plus any court costs and restitution.

Residents who still can’t afford to pay their balances can request a payment plan or do community service during the period.

More information can be found by going to kcmo.gov/court and clicking the #ResolveIt link.