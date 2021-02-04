Gov. Mike Parson’s PAC moves into former headquarters of Eric Greitens’ dark money group

Four years ago, a major Republican donor purchased a building in downtown Jefferson City to house then-Gov. Eric Greitens’ dark money nonprofit.

But as of Feb. 1, that building is home to the political arm of the man who took over the governor’s office following Greitens’ resignation.

Uniting Missouri, a political action committee formed to support Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s 2020 campaign, has moved into an office at 105 East High St. in Jefferson City — across the street from the Capitol and just blocks from the Governor’s Mansion.

An official with the PAC confirmed the move, saying the cost of renting an office in the building would be reported on the next quarterly disclosure report. The PAC currently has one employee.

In 2017, the building was purchased by a St. Joseph company with the same address as Herzog Services Inc. The company that purchased the building was registered with the Secretary of State’s office by Todd Graves, a Kansas City attorney and a former chairman of the Missouri GOP who is currently seeking an appointment to the University of Missouri Board of Curators.

Graves was a staunch ally of Greitens, who was forced to resign in June 2018 under an avalanche scandal that nearly resulted in his impeachment.

Graves also serves as chairman of the Herzog Foundation, which describes itself as a “several-hundred-million-dollar endowment from the late-Stanley Herzog” to “support the advancement and acceleration of Christian education.”

An affiliate of Herzog Services Inc. donated $250,000 to Uniting Missouri in 2019. Last year it donated more than $400,000 to various political action committees.

Parson cannot run for another term as governor, and he has not publicly expressed any interest in running for another office.

But Uniting Missouri is not shutting down. Instead, it will be refocused to promote Parson’s agenda

According to its most recent disclosure report, filed last month with the Missouri Ethics Commission, the PAC took in $30,000 worth of donations in December. It had a little more than $55,000 cash on hand.

Since that report was filed, the PAC received another $45,000 in contributions.

This story was produced by the Missouri Independent, a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy.