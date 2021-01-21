Kelly remains mum on Kansas congressmen who challenged Electoral College results

Screenshot from video of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly as she delivers her State of State address on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

Gov. Laura Kelly said Thursday does not plan to share her thoughts on the members of the Kansas congressional delegation who voted to reject the 2020 Electoral College results.

“I did not express that and I don’t intend to,” Kelly said.

Many top Democrats in the state have called for the four congressmen — Sen. Roger Marshall and Reps. Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner and Ron Estes — to resign or be held accountable for their actions before a mob stormed the US Capitol Jan. 6.

That includes Rep. Sharice Davids, who wants them to admit they “did not act In good faith” and former Democratic Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, a mentor and close friend of Kelly, who called for their resignation.

Sebelius also placed blame on Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who signed a lawsuit alleging fraud in Pennsylvania, in a guest column published by the Star Saturday.

Kelly said Sebelius’s statement is a “heartfelt opinion,” but she does not plan to share her own thoughts on the issue.

Kelly condemned the violence in Washington during her State of the State earlier this month, describing it as “destruction, violence and sedition.” She has not made any further statements on the violence or the events leading up to it.

The Kansas Democratic Party called for the expulsion of the congressmen. It has not criticized Kelly for staying silent.

“I think Laura Kelly has her own fish to fry in trying to get her legislation passed. I’m fine with her where she is right now,” said Chris Reeves, the Kansas Democratic national committeeman, in a previous interview with the Star.