Missouri National Guard headed to Washington to boost security in wake of mob attack

The Missouri National Guard is providing security assistance in Washington, D.C., ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

The Missouri National Guard said in a statement that Gov. Mike Parson directed the Guard to aid the D.C. National Guard and that it is currently authorized to provide assistance for up to 31 days. The Missouri National Guard said it wouldn’t disclose the number of personnel sent to Washington, citing “operational concerns.”

“The Missouri National Guard will provide assistance as requested,” the statement said. “The Missouri National Guard is well trained and equipped for this mission and previously provided like assistance in DC in June of 2020.”

Soldiers will support civilian law enforcement agencies with “security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety to district and federal agencies” through Biden’s inauguration, the statement said.

Thousands of National Guard soldiers from all across the country are heading to Washington as the city fortifies ahead of the inauguration. The FBI has warned armed protests by violent Trump supporters are planned in Washington as well as in state capitals in the coming days.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee estimated Wednesday that more than 20,000 National Guard members would be active in the city on Inauguration Day.

The Associated Press contributed reporting