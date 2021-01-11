KS, MO state capitols take precautions as FBI warns of ‘armed protests’ nationwide

Kansas and Missouri officials are taking precautions as threats of new violence mount just days after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol that claimed five lives.

ABC News reported Monday that, according to an FBI bulletin, “armed protests” are being planned at every state capitol across the country starting this week and continuing until the inauguration on Jan. 22.

According to ABC, the FBI obtained information that a group is planning to storm state government buildings across the country if President Donald J. Trump is removed from office prior to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and on the day of the inauguration.

Following the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week, Twitter warned of plans for a secondary attack on national and state government buildings on Jan. 17.

The threats come as Democrats in Congress take steps towards impeaching Trump for his role in inciting the violence, which was aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 election.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he was aware of the situation and that precautions were being taken.

“I think our state’s a little different compared to a lot of other states where you’re seeing some of these, maybe some of these issues coming,” Parson said.

In a statement, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s spokeswoman Lauren Fitzgerald said her office was aware of the threats.

“Our office is aware of the heightened risks being reported, and we are taking all threats seriously,” Fitzgerald said.

Lt. Terry Golightly, spokesman for the Capitol Police in Kansas, a branch of the State Highway Patrol, said troopers are aware of the threats and “planning accordingly.”

With Kansas’s legislative session starting Monday, Golightly said nothing in the patrol is substantially different than normal though the agency is acting in a more “fluid” manner to meet whatever needs arise.

Intelligence officers, Golightly said, have told him there are some planned protests in the works.

“When our intelligence officers tell us to take note of these we usually work off of their recommendations and make sure we’re planning accordingly in case something should happen,” Golightly said.

Last Wednesday, dozens of Trump supporters held a protest outside the Kansas State Capitol before moving inside.

The group had a permit and was peaceful throughout the event.

Jay Ashcroft, the Missouri Secretary of State, said peaceful protesters were also present in Missouri on Wednesday.

“We don’t have the unrest here in Missouri you see at the national level,” Ashcroft said. “They were letting their thoughts be known, but were doing it legally and actually politely.”

The Star’s Bryan Lowry contributed to this report.