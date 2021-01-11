Kansas governor renews bid to merge two agencies a year after lawmakers rejected plan

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will try once again to merge the state’s struggling child welfare agency with the state department that oversees state hospitals and long term care facilities.

Kelly announced Monday morning that she would seek to consolidate the state’s Department of Children and Family Services with the Department for Aging and Disability Services. The new agency, she said, would be the Department of Human Services.

“Creating the Department of Human Services ensures Kansas families and individuals have easier access to critical services and improves engagement between our service centers, clients, and local stakeholders by creating a single point of entry for those accessing a variety needs,” Governor Kelly said.

The agency would be created through an executive reorganization order effective on July 1 unless the House or Senate votes to block it within 60 days of its formal proposal on Jan. 21.

Last year, the House of Representatives blocked the measure.

Legislative leaders did not immediately respond to questions about whether they would block the measure this year.

If allowed to proceed with the consolidation, Kelly would name Laura Howard as secretary of the new agency. Howard currently oversees both agencies.