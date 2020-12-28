Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Government & Politics

Gov. Kelly waives one-week waiting period for receiving unemployment benefits

Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday issued an executive order that waives the one-week unpaid waiting period for Kansans receiving unemployment benefits.

Newly unemployed Kansans usually have to wait a week before applying for jobless benefits, unless it’s because the company that laid off the worker closed down in Kansas or declared bankruptcy.

“Kansans who have a lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19 cannot afford to wait a week to receive the unemployment benefits they need to make rent payments or feed their families,” Kelly said in a statement. “This executive order will be crucial in our state’s ongoing response to the pandemic and to ensuring unemployed Kansans can access their benefits as soon as possible.”

The order remains in effect until it is rescinded or the state of emergency declared during the special session of the Kansas Legislature earlier this year expires.

Kelly’s executive order comes as Congress extended federal unemployment benefits as part of a $900 billion coronavirus economic stimulus package that President Donald Trump signed on Sunday, days after calling the proposal a “disgrace.”

Millions of Americans could potentially miss out on a week of unemployment benefits because the president waited until Sunday, the start of a new week after the programs expired Friday. The COVID-19 relief package he signed extends the unemployment program for 11 weeks.

There would not have been a gap in benefits if Trump had signed the bill the previous week.

Neither Kansas nor Missouri’s labor departments could give clear answers Monday about the impact to Kansans and Missourians from the delay. Both said they were awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on implementation of the legislation.

Profile Image of Steve Vockrodt
Steve Vockrodt
Steve Vockrodt is an award-winning investigative journalist who has reported in Kansas City since 2005. Areas of reporting interest include business, politics, justice issues and breaking news investigations. Vockrodt grew up in Denver and studied journalism at the University of Kansas.
Profile Image of Bryan Lowry
Bryan Lowry
Bryan Lowry covers Kansas and Missouri politics as Washington correspondent for The Kansas City Star. He previously served as Kansas statehouse correspondent for The Wichita Eagle and as The Star’s lead political reporter. Lowry contributed to The Star’s investigation into government secrecy that was a finalist for The Pulitzer Prize. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service