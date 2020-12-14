Supreme Court declines to hear Kansas proof-of-citizenship voting law crafted by Kobach

The U.S. Supreme Court will not take up Kansas’ petition seeking to re-establish a voting restriction crafted by former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

By denying the state’s petition, the court upheld rulings by the U.S. Court for the District of Kansas and the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals that found Kansas’ proof of citizenship law to be unconstitutional.

The law, which went into effect in 2013, required prospective voters to provide a birth certificate, passport or other documentation to prove their status as citizens before they could register to vote, a measure that the law’s supporters said would prevent non-citizens from voting.

But the law also resulted in thousands of citizens going into a suspended voter registration status for the 2014 election.

“Tens of thousands of Kansas voters were illegally denied the most fundamental right in our democracy because of this law. The Supreme Court’s decision not to review the case will finally close this chapter on Kris Kobach’s sorry legacy of voter suppression,” said Dale Ho, director of the American Civil Liberty Union’s Voting Rights Project, which represented plaintiffs in the case.

Afternoon Buzz Get the biggest political stories and scoops in your inbox Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The law hasn’t been fully enforced since 2016 because of legal challenges. It was struck down by the district court in 2018, just months before Kobach lost his race for governor against Democrat Laura Kelly.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, both Republicans, appealed the case. But the court’s denial of the state’s petition effectively ends the legal dispute and ensures Kansans will only need to attest to their citizenship status with their signatures in order to register to vote in future elections.

“The Kansas statute requiring documentary proof of citizenship when registering to vote passed the legislature with overwhelming bipartisan majorities, and we vigorously defended it on appeal,” said John Milburn, Schmidt’s spokesman.

“But with today’s decision no options for further legal defense remain and the legislature will need to determine how to proceed in light of the judicial rulings.”

The rejection by the court comes just three days after it declined to hear a Texas-led lawsuit seeking to overturn the presidential election, which Schmidt had supported with an amicus brief.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

It also comes as Republican-led state legislatures are contemplating new restrictions to voting in the aftermath of the election, which saw an unprecedented amount of mail-in voting.

“A decision like this will make them think twice about doing it and make them realize there are people who are committed to fighting these efforts to suppress votes,” said Mark Johnson, a Kansas City-based attorney and partner at the Dentons law firm, who served as one of the attorneys in the successful suit against the Kansas law.

Still left to be determined is the final legal bill for the state, which will be required to pay plaintiffs’ attorneys’ fees. They were represented by multiple law firms and the ACLU.

“I think it’s unfortunate that the state fought all the way. They never, ever gave an inch on this even though all along we were winning. We were confident in our case all along,” Johnson said.

“Because the state fought everything— I mean they fought everything and forced us to go to the court every time to get information out of them that we had a right to. The state ran up the fees.”

Johnson’s client, Parker Bednasek, was a University of Kansas, undergraduate student in 2015 when the case began. He is now attending KU School of Law, Johnson said.

Rick Hasen, an election law professor at the University of California, Irvine, School of Law said Kansas “never should have even taken the case to the Supreme Court in the first place given Kobach’s utter failure in proving his claims of widespread voter fraud and his inept running of the trial.”

In 2018, after a series of missteps in district court, Kobach was found in contempt and ordered to take six hours of remedial legal training on civil procedure. That gave Schmidt little chance of success when he took over in the case for the appeal.

“The Supreme Court has tolerated a number of laws that make it harder for people to register and vote in the name of preventing voter fraud and giving states the ability to run their elections as they see fit. The Fish case shows there are limits to that,” Hasen said, referencing the ACLU’s client Steven Wayne Fish.

“Disenfranchising tens of thousands of people without proof of fraud goes too far under federal law and the Constitution.”