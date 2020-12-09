Local Missouri official accuses Georgia lawmaker of treason for rejecting Trump claims

A mid-Missouri county official accused a Georgia state senator of treason in a Facebook post and said it is “punishable by death.”

Cole County Assessor Christopher Estes, a Republican, made the comment in response to Georgia state Sen. Elena Parent, a Democrat who has rebutted false allegations of voter fraud in the presidential election.

The comment by Estes, on a Dec. 4 post by Parent that drew more than a thousand responses, said that if President-elect Joe Biden is successful, the government will be one of “who can cheat best.”

“What you have done is enable a coup,” Estes wrote. “Illegally removing a legally elected President. Pretty sure that is treason. Punishable by death. I pray to God that these treasonous individuals are uncovered and legally convicted in a court of law.”

Estes wasn’t available when The Star called the assessor’s office Wednesday morning. A voicemail wasn’t immediately returned.

Decaturish, a website covering Decatur, Ga., first reported on the post on Monday. The website reported a family member of Estes provided a statement on his behalf that said, “Just because I became an elected official, does not negate my rights in the First Amendment.”

In the statement, Estes said he would “never call for violence of injury to anyone.”

Parent said on Twitter she has received a “torrent of abuse, attacks & death threats” since questioning President Donald Trump’s allegation of electoral fraud.